Police on Sunday filed for an arrest warrant for a man in custody for setting a fire inside a subway train in western Seoul the previous day.

The suspect in his 60s was caught after allegedly setting fire to pieces of clothes inside subway Line No. 5 traveling between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations early on Saturday morning. He had boarded the train with a lighter-type torch and a fuel container.

The suspect has reportedly admitted to the arson during police questioning and told them that he set the fire out of anger at the outcome of his divorce suit.

Police found the suspect because he had a lot of soot on his hands when he was carried out on a stretcher from the platform at Yeouinaru Station. They apprehended the man at the scene.

More than 400 passengers escaped through the tunnel. Some inhaled smoke and sustained minor injuries, but no one was seriously hurt. (Yonhap)