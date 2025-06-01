A Seoul court on Sunday approved a warrant to arrest a woman suspected of voting twice during early voting last week, including once by proxy for her husband, a court official said.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the writ against the woman, only identified by her last name Park, citing the risks of her destroying evidence and fleeing.

Park, a contract worker at the Gangnam Ward Office's health center, is accused of casting ballots twice, once using her husband's identity, on the first day of early voting on Thursday. She cast her own vote five hours later.

For the early voting period, she had been appointed to a post responsible for issuing ballot papers to voters.

Park underwent a court hearing on the review of her arrest earlier in the day.

Park strongly denied that her actions were premeditated, saying she made a wrong choice at that moment. She also denied having committed similar offenses in the past.

"I am sorry," she told reporters before entering the court for the hearing. (Yonhap)