Sands China, a Macao-based developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos, is preparing for the June 8 opening of its newly refurbished Londoner Grand, a key component of the company’s ongoing $1.2 billion transformation of the integrated resort The Londoner Macao. The revamped property aims to appeal to the growing number of premium Korean travelers visiting Macao.

In an exclusive interview with The Korea Herald ahead of a showcase event in Seoul on Thursday, Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairperson of Sands China, discussed the company’s focus on the Korean market, which has seen rapid growth in recent years. Wong emphasized that Sands China is committed to offering a more tailored experience for Korean guests, who increasingly seek integrated and luxury travel offerings.

“We look at Korea as a very strong market. And if you look at the visitor number in the first quarter, Korean visitors' growth rate is over 30 percent (on-year),” Wong said. “That’s why we have always put a lot of emphasis on the Korean market.”

The Londoner Grand is a focal point for Sands China’s efforts to cater to Korean visitors, he added. In addition to Korean-speaking concierge staff, the property also features specialized dining options designed to appeal to Korean tastes. The newly introduced North Palace restaurant, an upgraded version of the popular North in The Venetian Macao, serves Northern Chinese cuisine, a favorite of Korean guests.

“Koreans have a very strong taste. That’s why North is one of their favorites. With North Palace, we’ve made it bigger, more beautiful, with a variety of dishes like Peking duck and roast lamb,” Wong said.

As the company sees growing demand from high-value travelers, the property’s newly designed rooms and suites reflect Sands China’s strategy to provide premium accommodations. With 2,405 rooms across 18 different types, the Londoner Grand aims to deliver a curated and exclusive experience for guests seeking personalized luxury.

“We have ultraluxury room types for the really big spenders, along with family rooms and suites. It’s a more refined offering compared to what we had before,” Wong explained.

Wong also noted what makes Macao an appealing destination for Korean tourists. The city’s compact size allows visitors to explore historical sites and modern attractions within a short distance, making it convenient for travelers who want to maximize their time.

“Macao offers different experiences within a small area. In Seoul, I travel for an hour or more to get to places, but in Macao, anything beyond a 20-minute car ride is far,” Wong said.

The Londoner Grand provide a one-stop experience with shopping, dining and entertainment all within one property, he noted, adding that convenience is increasingly attractive to younger Korean travelers, who want everything in one place.

Also to align the growing global demand for responsible tourism, Wong said, the company has made significant strides in incorporating eco-friendly practices, such as energy-saving initiatives and waste reduction programs. Sands China has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and earned a top 1 percent ranking in the 2024 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

Looking ahead, Wong is optimistic about the future of the Londoner Grand as a world-class destination for premium travelers, particularly as Sands China continues to cater to evolving guest preferences.

“Our vision is simple: to offer world-class experiences that travelers will remember and return for,” Wong said.