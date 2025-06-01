25-year-old takes home first prize at 13th International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition

At just 25, violinist Park Sueye has already forged a distinctive path in the classical music world, having released five albums since her debut at age 16 in 2017. On Friday, she made headlines by winning the 13th International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition -- becoming the third Korean to win the prestigious prize after Yang In-mo in 2022 and Korean American violinist Christel Lee in 2015.

Founded in 1965 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ birth, the Helsinki-based competition is typically held every five years and is widely regarded as one of the most challenging and respected violin competitions in the world. Past winners include legendary figures such as Viktoria Mullova, Leonidas Kavakos and Sergey Khachatryan.

In a phone interview with The Korea Herald on Friday as she departed for Greece, Park reflected on the experience with quiet composure.

“I did not have any expectations -- not to mention winning the first prize. I just focused on my music and wanted to leave the stage without regrets,” she said. “This time, I really felt almost no stress and just enjoyed being on stage. The program was difficult, but I had built a strong routine and trained a lot leading up to the competition.”

While the Sibelius win is her first major international competition victory, Park has already carved out an identity through her discography and artistic choices. Her debut recording, Paganini: 24 Caprices, was released in November 2017 when she was just 16. Her sixth album, a solo violin recording titled "Exil!," is set for release in July via BIS Records. It features Bartok’s Sonata for Solo Violin, selections from Ysaye’s Six Sonatas and other technically demanding works.

Why enter a competition now, after already having established herself through recordings?

“I knew there were other chances and I thought I’d give it a try before it was too late,” she said. “This was my first competition since the Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition three years ago -- and I don’t plan on entering another.”

Despite the win, Park emphasized that her artistic direction remains unchanged.

“Even though I’ve just won a competition, I plan to keep going as I’ve been doing - -just steadily believing in myself, as I have for the past few years,” she said. “I’ll continue releasing albums and performing, just as I’ve always done. I want to stay honest with myself and move forward as a truly sincere musician.”

Forty violinists participated in the 13th International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition. Following the first and second rounds held from May 19 to May 25, six finalists, including Park, were selected.

For the final round, Park performed Oliver Knussen’s Violin Concerto Op. 30 with the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra and Jean Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 with the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra.

Her prize includes 30,000 euros ($34,000) in cash, upcoming engagements with Finland’s top orchestras, mentorship under violinist Pekka Kuusisto and conductor-violinist John Storgards and a one-year loan of the 1777 Guadagnini violin “ex Sasson,” facilitated by Beare’s International Violin Society.

Second prize was awarded to Minami Yoshida from Japan and third prize to Claire Wells from the United States. This year’s jury consisted of seven violinists, including Korea’s own Lee Sung-ju and Cho Jin-joo, who served as a Kumho Art Hall artist-in-residence in 2015.