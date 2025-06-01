Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin has canceled three performances in Europe this week due to medical issues.

His concerts scheduled for Sunday at Tivoli in Copenhagen, Denmark; Tuesday at the Ruhr Piano Festival in Germany; and Wednesday at the Conservatorio di Musica Giuseppe Verdi in Milan, Italy, have been canceled due to "urgent non-invasive surgery," according to the organizers.

His recital in Singapore on June 9 at the Esplanade Concert Hall is set to take place as scheduled, according to the concert hall as of Sunday.

Cho is set to embark on a national tour in South Korea starting on June 12 in Incheon and then moving through major cities including Seoul, Seongnam in Gyeonggi Province, Daegu, and Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.

On June 22, he will take the stage for the opening concert of the Busan Concert Hall to perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5, the “Emperor,” with the Asia Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Chung Myung-whun.