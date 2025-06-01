An arson incident aboard a Seoul subway train on Saturday caused estimated financial damage of over 300 million won ($217,000), fire authorities said Sunday.

The fire destroyed part of one subway compartment and caused smoke damage to two others, with total damage estimated at 330 million won.

Seoul Metro told Yonhap News Agency that it plans to pursue legal action against the suspected arsonist, who is currently in police custody, to seek compensation.

It also said it will review why real-time closed-circuit television footage from inside the train failed to be transmitted to the control center during the incident.

A total of 23 people were transported to hospitals for smoke inhalation, while an additional 129 passengers received on-site treatment for minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the police are expected to file a request for an arrest warrant with the prosecution against the suspect, whose identity has not been released, later in the day. (Yonhap)