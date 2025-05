The Samcheok Rose Festival is nearing its end as visitors hurry to make their last-minute stops at the 10-day festival ending Sunday at Samcheok Rose Park in Samcheok, Gangwon Province.

The annual event, launched in 2016, features some 220 rose varieties, showcasing 10 million roses at their peak. The world’s largest rose festival drew over 350,000 visitors last year.