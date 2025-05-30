A space promoting Korean culture, from K-pop to beauty, opened Thursday at Incheon Airport’s Terminal 1 transportation center.

The state-run Korea Tourism Organization launched HiKR Station, featuring different areas for creating K-pop-focused YouTube shorts using extended reality technology, taking photos against the backdrop of Korean landscapes and trying Korean makeup.

“The zone isn’t just about promoting everything that’s Korean. It’s where we strategize delivering the best impression of Korea when foreign arrivals set foot here,” said Seo Young-choong, acting president of the KTO.

“We will continue to come up with ways to make Korea travel memorable,” Seo added.

English-speaking staff are available at all times at HiKR Station, which is open free of charge from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, closing on the last Wednesday of every month. Through Monday, HiKR Station will host dance performances and hand out souvenirs to raise awareness of its opening, according to the KTO.

Other cultural establishments like the K-Culture Museum are also located in Terminal 1.

The opening of HiKR Station at Incheon Airport has been prompted by the growing popularity of HiKR Ground, a hands-on experience zone advancing Korean culture from music to art at the KTO’s Seoul branch in Jung-gu.

The space, which opened in July 2022, has since drawn over 2 million visitors, much higher than the initial estimate by the KTO, the agency said.