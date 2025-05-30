Street of Youth in Jongno-gu, Seoul, to be turned into interactive exhibition space for exploring soju next month

A shot of soju is not just about what is in the glass — there is culture involved.

For those wishing to dive deeper into Korean drinking culture, head to Jongno in central Seoul next month for an immersive experience with soju, the ubiquitous alcoholic beverage of choice in Korea.

Come June, Jonggak Street of Youth in Gwancheol-dong, Jongno-gu, will turn into an interactive exhibition space about Korea's beloved alcoholic drink and the drinking culture.

The monthlong event has been designed and styled by FunnyJoon, who refers to himself as a "soju artist."

One of the key attractions will be "How to Drink Soju: 10 Steps" which walks visitors through the etiquette of drinking soju. Another highlight is a liquor-themed game board installed on the pavement to enjoy soju-themed games. Some 33 stores nearby will also offer soju-related games.

A one-day class on "judo" — not the combat sport, but Korean drinking etiquette — will be offered every Sunday during the event period. Aspiring participants can register for the class, available in both Korean and English, through the Seoul Public Service Reservation System.