The National Election Commission said Friday it had filed complaints against three YouTubers for creating and uploading deepfake content featuring presidential candidates.

“With the election nearing, (the NEC) reported three YouTube channel operators for posting audio, images and videos of presidential candidates, generated through artificial intelligence, with the purpose of either increasing or reducing their chances of winning,” the election authorities said in a press release.

This is the first time the NEC has filed a complaint against individuals for creating and distributing deepfakes of presidential candidates since relevant regulations were enacted through an amendment to the Public Official Election Act in December 2023.

The revised Public Official Election Act bans the creation, editing, distribution or posting of AI-generated audio, images or videos of unclear authenticity during the 90 days ahead of Election Day, which is Tuesday. Violating the law could result in up to seven years in prison or a fine ranging between 10 million won ($7,250) and 50 million won.

According to the NEC, the three individuals are accused of 35 counts of posting images of a candidate behind bars in a prisoner’s uniform, as well as creating and posting 10 videos on YouTube of an AI-generated female news anchor promoting a candidate’s victory or defeat.

The individuals are also accused of posting content and videos on their personal social media accounts conveying a negative image of a specific candidate using deepfake technology.

The AI-generated materials were reportedly related to Democratic Party of Korea candidate Rep. Lee Jae-myung and People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo, according to the NEC.

“With less than a week remaining until the 21st presidential election, we are focusing our efforts on cracking down on illegal activities occurring in cyberspace,” said the NEC.

The presidential election is set for June 3. Early voting began on Thursday, with turnout reaching 27.17 percent of all eligible voters as of 1 p.m. on Friday.