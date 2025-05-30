The annual art fairs Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul will both start at Seoul’s Coex convention center on Sept. 3, each running four and five days, respectively.

According to the Galleries Association of Korea on Friday, Frieze Seoul will host some 120 galleries from over 30 countries, including New York’s Gagosian Gallery, Switzerland’s Hauser & Wirth, Hong Kong’s 10 Chancery Lane Gallery and Korea’s Gallery Hyundai.

A Frieze Masters section will focus on art from antiquity to the 20th century, and Focus Asia will introduce emerging galleries that have been in operation for 12 years or less.

Under the theme “Resonance,” Kiaf Seoul will discuss building a sustainable ecosystem for art.

Kiaf Seoul will feature 176 galleries, 22 of them new to the fair, from some 20 countries. Participating galleries include Sundaram Tagore Gallery in New York, Art of the World Gallery in Texas, US, Whitestone Gallery in Hong Kong and Kukje Gallery in Korea.

Kiaf Galleries will be the main section, while Kiaf Plus will show works from aspiring artists and galleries.

Lee Sung-hoon, chief of operations at the Galleries Association of Korea, said the focus this year is on improving the show’s overall quality, elevating Korea’s global profile as an art hub.

“Reverse Cabinet,” a special exhibition marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Korea-Japan relations, will take place. A concert is planned with pianist Sunwoo Yekwon, the first Korean to win the Van Cliburn International Competition in 2017.

Frieze Seoul and Kiaf have an agreement to jointly host their fairs for five years through 2026.