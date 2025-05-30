South Korea has approved requests from US space firm SpaceX and Britain's OneWeb to launch their satellite internet services in the country, the science ministry said Friday.

The government approved three separate cross-border supply agreements: one between SpaceX and Starlink Korea; a second between Hanwha Systems Co. and OneWeb; and a third between KT Sat and OneWeb, the Ministry of Science and ICT said in a press release.

To advance its Starlink service, SpaceX has established a local subsidiary, Starlink Korea.

"The approval comes after reviewing three key factors: the potential for stable service provision, the expected impact on the domestic telecommunications market and consumer protection," the ministry said.

Local frequencies became available for Starlink and OneWeb following a recent revision to the Radio Waves Act.

As for the launch timeline, the ministry said services could begin as early as June or later this year.

Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency internet service worldwide via a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites.

Under South Korean law, foreign companies must sign a supply agreement with a domestic telecommunications operator to offer communications network services in the country.

Once implemented, LEO satellite communication services will enable high-speed internet access in areas with traditionally poor connectivity as well as on ships and aircraft, where only low-speed satellite connections are currently available, the ministry said.

The maritime sector, in particular, is expected to benefit significantly. Crews on long-haul voyages will gain access to over-the-top media services and video calls, marking a major improvement in seafarers' welfare and communication options.

To compete with early movers, South Korea announced plans last year to launch two domestically developed LEO satellites using sixth-generation communication technology by 2030.

LEO satellites, orbiting between 300 and 1,500 kilometers above Earth, can provide high-speed, low-latency communication due to their proximity to the planet, compared with geostationary satellites.

The government plans to invest a total of 320 billion won ($234 million) over six years through 2030 in the development project. It expects the global LEO satellite internet service market to grow to 740 trillion won by 2040. (Yonhap)