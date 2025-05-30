BANGKOK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) of Thailand, held the Huawei Cloud Summit Thailand 2025. At the summit, the two parties jointly launched an initiative to accelerate Thailand's agenda to become the AI hub in ASEAN. MDES shared the progress of their "Cloud First" strategy over the past year for building an inclusive, sustainable, and opportunity-filled Thailand where the public and private sectors are accelerating cloud and AI adoption. In alignment with this policy, Huawei Cloud deepens collaboration with local customers and partners to accelerate intelligent transformation through technological innovation, industry applications, thriving ecosystem, and talent cultivation.

Seizing AI Opportunities to Accelerate Thailand's AI Hub Agenda

Professor Wisit Wisitsora-At, Permanent Secretary of MDES, stated: "Thailand is committed to becoming the AI hub in ASEAN. With our 'Cloud First' policy, AI strategy, infrastructure investment, and a thriving ecosystem, Thailand is transitioning from a technology user to a competency builder, allowing Thailand's own innovations to benefit the world." Professor Wisit Wisitsora-At acknowledged Huawei Cloud's continuous efforts in promoting innovation and digital transformation.

Sunny Shang, President of Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific, emphasized: "In the AI era, intelligence brings us immense opportunities. In Thailand, Huawei Cloud is not only a technology provider but also a co-builder of the digital ecosystem. We will work with local customers and partners to accelerate Thailand's intelligent transformation through four key initiatives: deep local engagement, technology leadership, experience sharing, and ecosystem co-building."

After seven years of deep local engagement, Huawei Cloud has served more than 1,000 customers and developed more than 500 partners in Thailand. Mainstream local carriers, more than 80% of top financial institutions, and over 60% of top retailers in Thailand have chosen Huawei Cloud.

Forging an AI-Native Cloud to Embrace Intelligence

William Dong, President of Huawei Cloud Marketing, unveiled four solutions at the summit, which focus on a strong AI foundation, intelligent application development, intelligent data management, and all-scenario cloud deployment. He emphasized that AI has become the most influential general-purpose technology in the industry. Huawei Cloud is actively embracing AI and has made a full transition from "Cloud-Native" to "AI-Native" in two aspects: "Cloud for AI" and "AI for Cloud". "Cloud for AI" accelerates the implementation of AI strategies by systematically innovating the technology stack and building the best cloud platform. "AI for Cloud" means reshaping Huawei Cloud services with AI to make them intelligent.

Strong AI foundation: Huawei Cloud AI Cloud Service enables model training jobs to run uninterrupted for up to 40 days, among other large-scale training needs. More than 160 mainstream foundation models are available for use and are now employed by over 1,000 AI enterprises. For scenario-specific demands, Pangu models provide tailored solutions and support, already proven viable in scenarios such as railway track inspection, steel blast furnace temperature prediction, and weather forecast.

Intelligent application development: CodeArts, Huawei Cloud's software development pipeline, delivers intelligence in code generation, review, and testing, improving the end-to-end R&D efficiency by 30%. The Flexus LLM solution provides three capabilities: Dify HA edition, local knowledge base construction, and scenario-specific application development, facilitating small and medium-sized enterprises to develop AI applications in one stop.

Intelligent data management: DataArts, Huawei Cloud's data governance pipeline, has been fully upgraded to serve as an AI-oriented, knowledge-centric data foundation. GaussDB, the distributed cloud database, outperforms the industry benchmark twice with its transparent multi-write technology across multiple nodes. Its high availability slashes impact on service with fast fault recovery.

All-scenario cloud deployment: Huawei Cloud Stack provides a hybrid cloud for large AI models, allowing enterprises to build their own models in one stop. CloudDC, the solution for migrating data centers to the cloud, provides deterministic operations, cloud data center, and full-stack AI for different needs.

The event gave a vivid demonstration of how AI unlocks possibilities in lives and production, where a humanoid robot completed complex tasks in collaboration with a human wearing an intelligent bionic hand.

Tech for Good: Innovation for Sustainable Development

Cloud and AI technologies not only boost production efficiency but also bring a positive impact on human life, natural environment, and sustainable development. Aka Dai, Director of Huawei Cloud Marketing, illustrated Huawei's "Cloud for Good" initiative with the company's success stories in accelerating Thailand's digital journey. For example, the paperless solution jointly developed by Huawei Cloud and Codium is expected to reduce paper consumption by 18 to 25 million pages annually for over 200 government departments and 300 enterprises, equivalent to saving 2,000 to 3,000 trees and reducing carbon emissions by 30 to 50 tons. Now, Huawei Cloud is strengthening local partnerships in nature conservation, smart agriculture, inclusive finance, energy conservation, emission reduction, and talent cultivation, all for supercharging Thailand's digital transformation.

At the summit, Huawei Cloud and Chulalongkorn University jointly launched the "Cloud and AI Pioneer Initiative", which aims to cultivate 30,000 talented people in the cloud and AI fields through diversified measures such as developing cloud and AI courses, organizing developer competitions, and implementing developer programs. By the end of 2025, Huawei Cloud is projected to cultivate more than 20,000 cloud and AI developers in Thailand, an effort for building a thriving local talent ecosystem.