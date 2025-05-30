The 44th edition of the International Modern Dance Festival (MODAFE), the country’s longest-running festival for modern and contemporary dance, returns this year under the theme “Open to All, Creation is Omnivorous.”

This year, the festival signals a bold transformation into a global creative platform that welcomes the participation of artists from around the world.

The newly launched international competition program, International Spark Place, is a signature initiative that reflects MODAFE’s shift. A total of 83 teams from 31 countries applied, with 16 teams ultimately selected to present their works on stage.

The competition will be divided into two categories -- main stage and small theater performances -- and conducted in a contest format. Winners will receive an official invitation and production support to present their works at MODAFE 2026.

An esteemed international jury will oversee the selection -- Christina Elliot, head of programming and producing at The Place, and Brendan O’Connell, former programmer at the Sydney Dance Company, as well as Korean dance experts make up the jury.

MODAFE has also signed an MOU with The Place, one of London’s premier institutions for contemporary dance, to foster future collaborations in performance creation and international networking.

Among the international highlights of this year’s program is the Belgian company Compagnie Abis with its experimental piece "GOLEM," a collaboration between choreographer Julien Carlier and sculptor Mike Sprogis.

MODAFE runs from Sunday through June 15 in Seoul's theater district of Daehangno.