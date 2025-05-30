Cha Eunwoo of Astro will start serving his mandatory military service from July 28, agency Fantagio said on Thursday.

He was accepted by the Army marching band and will be the second member of Astro to enlist, after MJ.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old had an interview and received notification of his acceptance on Thursday along with the enlistment date.

He debuted as a member of Astro in 2016 and in February last year, released his first solo material, the EP “Entity.” The idol has forged a career as an actor as well, appearing in a slew of dramas and movies. He is currently shooting the Netflix drama “The Wonder Fools,” which airs next year, and a movie with the working title “First Ride.”

Separately, he starred opposite IU in her music video for “A Beautiful Person,” which was unveiled on Thursday.