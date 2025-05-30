Crew members aboard a maritime patrol aircraft that fatally crashed earlier this week had no communication, suggesting an emergency situation with the ground control tower, the Navy said Friday.

A Navy P-3CK patrol plane crashed on a mountain in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, at 1:49 p.m. Thursday, six minutes after taking off for routine training from a nearby air base, killing all four Navy officers aboard. No civilian casualties were reported.

"The last communication between the control tower and the aircraft occurred at 1:48 p.m., and there were no details indicating an emergency situation," the Navy said.

The armed service plans to determine the cause of the accident by comprehensively analyzing the aircraft's track data, sound clips recorded on a cockpit voice recorder and debris of the aircraft.

Following an on-site probe, the Navy plans to transfer the wreckage of the aircraft to the Naval Air Command and conduct a joint investigation with civilian experts.

A Navy official said authorities will carry out the investigation without ruling out any possible causes, including a bird strike, turbulence or a sudden change in the weather.

As part of response measures, the Navy also plans to conduct a special safety inspection of all P-3 maritime patrol aircraft, which have been grounded following the accident.

A funeral process for the four Navy officers will begin later Friday. They will be laid to rest at Daejeon National Cemetery on Sunday. (Yonhap)