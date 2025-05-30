Seoul's bus arrival information terminals have received a minor upgrade: the "arriving soon" notice is now displayed inside a moving, bus-shaped icon.

Previously, the Korean phrase for "arriving soon" was shown as static text. With the update, it now scrolls from right to left on the screen, followed by the numbers of the approaching buses.

"The bus-shaped box helps foreign tourists quickly recognize which buses are about to arrive," an official told The Korea Herald.

"The scrolling text also gives the impression of a bus in motion and more importantly, allows up to three buses to be displayed at once, which is an improvement over the previous two."

This is part of a series of updates the city is making to its bus arrival information terminals.

The government has also updated the automated voice announcements at bus stops. The previous pronunciation of the Korean word for “hyphen” has been changed from “da-si” to “dae-shi,” following complaints that the earlier term, which stems from Japanese colonial-era influence, is outdated and improper.

As of this year, a total of 5,816 terminals have been installed at bus stops across Seoul, with 4,048 operated directly by the city.