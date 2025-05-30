Festival seeks support team for landmark competitive debut

The Busan International Film Festival began recruiting volunteers Thursday for its milestone 30th edition.

Applications are open through June 29 for positions ranging from guest services and event coordination to technical support across seven operational categories. The festival runs Sept. 17-26 at multiple venues throughout Busan.

Korean citizens and foreign nationals aged 18 and older with valid resident registration cards are eligible to apply. Work schedules vary by department and assignment.

Volunteers get uniforms, ID badges and transport bags, plus allowances covering meals and transportation. Service hours will be logged through Korea’s 1365 Volunteer Portal, with completion certificates provided afterward.

The application process is conducted fully online through the festival's official website. The results of document screening will be posted July 10, followed by online interviews from July 14–25. Final volunteer rosters will be announced July 31.

This year's recruitment comes as the festival launches its first official competition after decades as a non-competitive festival. Fourteen Asian titles will vie for five awards, with total programming expanding to approximately 240 films, up from last year's 224 as organizers aim to restore the event's pre-pandemic scale.

Applications close June 29 at 11:59 p.m. Further details are available on the festival's official website.