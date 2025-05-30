BoA will release a single in Japan on Friday in celebration of the anniversary of her debut in the country, agency SM Entertainment said.

It's her first new song for Japanese fans in three years, following her compilation album “The Greatest,” which marked the 20th year since her first Japan release. She made her debut in Japan in 2000 with “ID: Peace B” and, in a first for a Korean singer, claimed the top spot on Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking in 2002 with her first LP, “Listen to My Heart.”

The artist co-wrote the lyrics and melodies for the single “Young & Free,” a medium-tempo tune full of summer vibes.

BoA also announced plans to tour Japan for the first time in six years. The tour, dubbed “BoA: One’s Own,” is set to kick off in Osaka on Sept. 20 and will conclude in Tokyo on Nov. 1.