Seventeen raked in the third-highest revenue among touring artists in the past six months, according to Billboard’s biannual report published on Wednesday in the US.

The band grossed $120.9 million, trailing only Coldplay and Shakira in the midyear Boxscore tally of worldwide tours for the period from Oct. 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

The K-pop boy band held its international tour “Right Here” from October last year to February this year, spanning 14 cities in Asia and the US. The tour sold approximately 842,000 tickets through 30 shows.

On May 26, the 10-year-old act rolled out its fifth studio album, “Happy Burstday,” sweeping the charts at home and abroad, including Melon’s Top 100 and Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking. The album sold over 2.26 million copies on the day of its release.

Seventeen celebrated the 10-year milestone with an outdoor concert on a bridge over the Han River.