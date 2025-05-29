진행자: 김혜연, Tannith Kriel

Sneakers edge out high heels

기사 요약: 직장 내 엄격했던 복장 규정이 완화되면서, 구두 대신 운동화로 개성을 드러내는 세대가 늘고 있다.

In 2025, sneakers aren’t just a staple — they’re the main event. From minimalist streetwear to quiet luxury and even formalwear, they’ve become the unshakable foundation of fashion identity. Once ruled by dress shoes, Korea's style landscape is shifting toward comfort and versatility.

unshakable 흔들리지 않는, 확고부동한

ruled by 지배를 당하다

versatility 다양성

No longer bound by the old adage that “beauty comes at a price" — often pain — today’s trendsetters are redefining elegance on their own terms. The towering high heels once endorsed by fashion legends have been dethroned in favor of flat, colorful sneakers that match feminine dresses or sharply tailored jackets.

bound by 얽매여 있는

endorse 지지하다

dethrone 권좌에서 몰아내다, 쫓아내다

This change is perhaps most visible in the workplace. Dress shoes — long considered essential for professionals — are being phased out, replaced by sneakers as the new go-to item for the daily commute. Corporate dress codes have loosened in recent years, and sneakers now dominate the emerging aesthetic of the modern office look.

phase out 단계적으로 폐지[삭감, 철거]하다.

commute 통근하다

Today’s trend isn’t just about wearing sneakers — it’s about styling them with intentional contrast. Pairing couture jackets with leggings, or structured coats with sweatshirts, people are boldly combining polished elements with athletic ones.

couture 재봉(술) (고급 맞춤형, 디자이너)

structured 잘 짜여진, 구조가 있는

polished 세련된[우아한]

