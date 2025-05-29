Thailand officially opened a new consular office in Seoul on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the office, Thai Ambassador to Korea Tanee Sangrat underlined that the Thai Embassy in Korea currently serve a Thai community of approximately 200,000 people and foreigners in Korea.

According to Ambassador Sangrat, Thailand's consular office in Korea is among the busiest globally, serving around 400 visitors each day.

"Current consular facilities have long been insufficient to meet this growing demand," acknowledged the ambassador.

Sangrat also underlined that Thailand's Foreign Ministry is committed to enhancing consular services in Korea, guided by the slogan: "Proactive Diplomacy for the People —We Care, Wherever You Are."

The new office is part of a broader initiative to modernize Thai consular services abroad, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

“The ministry has generously supported the relocation of our Consular Section to a new and improved facility,” Sangrat added.

The new consular office has three main floors, with services divided by function: The second floor handles visas and civil matters, the third issues passports and emergency travel documents and the fourth provides ID card services and support for Thai nationals in Korea.

Located at 45 Daesagwan-gil in Yongsan-gu, Seoul — directly across from the existing embassy — the new office will officially commence full operations on Wednesday, the embassy said in a press release.