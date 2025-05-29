A P-3 maritime patrol aircraft, carrying four people, crashed into a mountain near a naval base in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, authorities said Thursday.

The Navy confirmed in the afternoon that a P-3 patrol aircraft with four aboard crashed into an area near its naval base soon after 1:43 p.m. The aircraft was engaged in a military training exercise, it added.

While the Navy confirmed there were no civilian casualties at 2:55 p.m., in a message sent out to reporters, the status of the four people on the plane remained unknown as of press time. The cause of the crash has yet to be identified as well.

"A P-3 maritime patrol aircraft that took off for training from an air base in Pohang at 1:43 p.m. crashed at a nearby location due to unidentified reasons," the Navy said in a notice to reporters.

The crash appeared to have caused a fire, with heavy smoke covering the area, according to photos provided by the local media.

The National Fire Agency said 40 firefighters and two helicopters were deployed to the crash site on a mountain in Pohang, after receiving reports at around 1:50 p.m.

Thursday's crash came nearly three months after an uncrewed aerial vehicle crashed into a Surion utility helicopter at an aviation battalion at an Army base in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, in mid-March. The fire destroyed both aircraft, but there were no casualties.

Also on March 6, two KF-16 fighter jets accidentally bombed a village in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, during a training exercise, injuring multiple people. The incident was caused by a pilot entering incorrect target coordinates.