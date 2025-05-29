A Navy patrol plane crashed on a mountain in the southeastern city of Pohang on Thursday. (Yonhap)
A Navy patrol plane carrying four people crashed on a mountain in the southeastern city of Pohang on Thursday, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 1:52 p.m. and witnesses reported smoke rising from the mountain. (Yonhap)