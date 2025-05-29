Innometry said Thursday it was poised to present its noninvasive X-ray inspection solutions for electric vehicle batteries at next week’s The Battery Show Europe 2025 in Germany.

At the event, Europe’s largest battery expo, the South Korean company will set up a booth to showcase its X-ray equipment, which can precisely analyze the internal structure of rechargeable batteries to identify defects, helping to reduce EV fires. Innometry underscored its technological prowess to offer optimized X-ray equipment tailored to each client by leveraging its artificial intelligence-based software platforms.

“We will display mock-up equipment to help visitors easily understand the battery inspection process,” stated an Innometry official. “We will present our world-leading non-destructive inspection technology, including 46 series cylindrical batteries (46 millimeters in diameter), lithium iron phosphate and solid-state batteries, as well as our flagship equipment assessing prismatic batteries.”

Having supplied equipment to Sweden’s Northvolt, Innometry has gained recognition in Europe and has scheduled meetings with various companies, including local cell manufacturers and next-generation battery firms. It is also actively engaging with energy storage systems and battery recycling companies that it met with at the InterBattery expo, which was held from March 5-7.

Furthermore, Innometry is venturing into semiconductors and electronics, focusing particularly on non-invasive inspection equipment for glass substrates (TGV) – used for glass substrates and optical fibers in AI data centers.

“Through this exhibition, we aim to actively communicate with potential customers in Europe and the US to create business opportunities,” stated Innometry CEO Lee Gap-soo. “We expect a turnaround this year as major domestic clients resume orders for our inspection equipment for strategic products like the 46 series, LFP and ESS in the second quarter.”

Meanwhile, The Battery Show Europe 2025 is set to take place from June 3 to 5 at Messe Stuttgart, featuring 1,154 participating companies and attracting over 10,000 visitors annually.