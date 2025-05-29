Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the People Power Party, announced Thursday he would increase the supply of housing in Seoul, the populous capital with an estimated 9.4 million people, if elected president.

Kim said he would add around 250,000 housing units in Seoul over his term to ease the housing crisis by speeding up reconstruction projects around the city.

Kim also said he would provide tax exemptions to owners of second or additional homes outside Seoul to reinvigorate the housing market outside the capital.