Rep. Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate of the minor conservative New Reform Party, accepted his third-place finish on Tuesday but said he had no regrets about not uniting candidacies with the People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo.

“If the current result stands, Lee Jae-myung will take office. Given the immense challenges of national unity and economic recovery, I hope he makes thoughtful and appropriate decisions,” Lee said at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, after exit polls were released on Tuesday evening.

Asked whether his refusal to merge candidacies with conservative rival Kim Moon-soo affected the outcome, Lee responded, “Unification was never something we seriously considered.”

“Judging by the results, the burden now facing the conservative bloc is to prioritize innovation over mere alliances,” he added.

Exit polls conducted by the three major broadcasters predicted Lee to get 7.7 percent of the vote. He acknowledged the difficult environment his campaign faced but thanked his supporters.

“Despite the tough conditions, our party members and supporters united and fought hard. I’m sincerely grateful for the public’s support,” he said.

He said that the election should serve as a turning point in how conservatives approach politics: “From now on, I hope the methods and mindset of conservative election strategies will evolve.”