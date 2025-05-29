Children’s summer textile products sold on Chinese e-commerce retail platforms have been found to contain toxic substances far exceeding permitted safety levels, the city announced Thursday.

In the latest safety inspection conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government with 24 items of summer shoes and clothing for children from AliExpress, Shein and Temu, 14 were ruled to be unsuitable for sale.

According to the city government, products from Temu and AliExpress contained hazardous materials up to 33 times the country’s legal standards.

Four types of summer shoes being sold on AliExpress contained phthalate plasticizer that exceeds the legally permitted amount. The items were also found to have lead levels that exceeded standards by 25 times.

Phthalate is commonly used in plasticizers to increase the flexibility and longevity of plastics. But it is an endocrine-disrupting chemical that can affect the body’s reproductive function and increase the risk of cancers.

Lead exposure beyond safe levels can also negatively affect health, including the reproductive health and brain development of unborn children.

The city government underlined that the DEHP, or di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate, which is a chemical linked to various health concerns like developmental issues and potential carcinogenic effects, was also found in the shoes’ insoles.

Three summer tops from AliExpress and one kid’s shirt from Temu were ruled unsuitable for their high pH levels.

While South Korea’s permitted range of pH level was between 4 and 7.5, three clothing items from AliExpress recorded over 8.5, while the Temu top’s pH level came to 7.8

The city government also detected nonylphenol that exceeded the standards by 1.3 times from a shirt sold on AliExpress.

Nonylphenol is a toxic substance that carries the risk of causing infertility and disrupting natural estrogen.

The city’s exam revealed structural problems for five pairs of summer pants, like the length of drawstrings, which can present safety concerns for children. A pair of kid’s bottom wear also showed a pH level of 8, outside the permitted range of 4 to 7.5.

Items from Shein, meanwhile, tested within acceptable limits.

The city government has requested that AliExpress and Temu halt sales of these products based on the findings and urged people here to be cautious when purchasing children’s items through overseas shopping.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government also added it would continue to conduct safety inspections on children’s umbrellas, raincoats and rain boots in June.