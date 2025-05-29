SK On announced Thursday that it has more than doubled the number of electric vehicle chargers at its battery manufacturing plant in the United States, bringing the total to 51 units.

SK Battery America, which began operations in Georgia in 2022, recently added 30 new charging units to the 21 previously installed. These charging stations are available to employees free of charge.

The company noted that it is rare for global battery manufacturers to install such extensive EV charging infrastructure at their overseas production sites. The expansion is aimed at enhancing employee convenience while also demonstrating SK On’s commitment to promoting wider EV adoption.

“This expansion is particularly meaningful because the design and construction of the EV chargers were led by the utility team at our US subsidiary, rather than being outsourced,” said an SK On official. The first charging station at the Georgia plant was installed in the factory’s parking lot in October.

“We want our employees — who are directly involved in battery production — to experience EVs in their daily lives with a sense of pride and responsibility,” the official added.

As of April, SK On’s Georgia plant has an annual production capacity of 22 gigawatt-hours, enough to power approximately 1.1 million electric vehicles. The plant employs about 2,600 people.

In recognition of SK On’s economic contributions to the local community, Jackson County renamed the road adjacent to the production site from Steve Reynolds Industrial Parkway to SK Boulevard in 2023.