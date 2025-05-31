61.5% of 200 KAST scientists surveyed said they received job offers from overseas institutions over the past five years

South Korea is losing many of its best scientific minds to labs overseas, particularly in China, according to a report released Wednesday.

The survey, jointly conducted by the Korean Academy of Science and Technology and local daily Dong-A Ilbo, has found that 61.5 percent of the country’s top researchers in science and engineering have received job offers from overseas institutions in the past five years, with China accounting for the overwhelming majority.

KAST, one of South Korea’s most prestigious scientific bodies, surveyed 200 of its members, who are leading experts across physics, chemistry, medicine, engineering and more. Of those who received offers, 42 percent had either accepted or were seriously considering the move. Even among those who had not been approached, 83 percent said they would view such offers favorably.

Over 80 percent of respondents who had received an offer said it came from China. The United States was the second most common, cited by about 27 percent, followed by Singapore at 11 percent. Multiple responses were allowed.

When asked about the reasons behind the brain drain, 82.5 percent of respondents pointed to the lack of meaningful support for senior scientists to continue working after retirement — by far the most cited factor. This was followed by inconsistent national investment in research and development (57 percent), outdated or limited reward systems (52.5 percent), and poor research infrastructure (40 percent).