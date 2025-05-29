Hyundai Mobis on Thursday announced the opening of a 97 billion won ($70.1 million) logistics center in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, as the auto parts-maker under Hyundai Motor Group looks to improve its supply chain for the maintenance and repair works. Covering 81,000 square meters in ground space, the new logistics center will handle some 175,000 auto parts for 152 models of Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis vehicles. Hyundai Mobis said the new facility can deliver about 14,000 auto parts orders each day. (Hyundai Mobis)