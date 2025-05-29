A music film festival will be held in 10 regions across Asia from July to August, Hybe announced Thursday.

Under the title “Hybe Cine Fest in Asia,” a series of concert films and a music visual featuring its four artists will come to cinemas, a joint effort with global distributor Trafalgar Releasing.

Viewers will be able to sing along the reedited versions of concert films: “Map of the Soul On:E” from BTS, “Be the Sun – Seoul” from Seventeen, “Act : Sweet Mirage Finale” from Tomorrow X Together, and “Fate in Seoul” from Enhypen.

A mash-up of 22 music videos from ten artists, including the aforementioned four as well as Le Sserafim, &Team, Boynextdoor, TWS, Illit and Katseye, will also be available on large screens with Romanized subtitles.

The fest will kick off on July 10 and will run for four days in nine regions — Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan — and until Aug. 7 in Japan.

At least one theater in each region will operate as a “special location” where visitors can enjoy a range of experiences and purchase merchandises.

The event was first held last year in 11 countries in Latin America and drew over 260,000 fans.