This year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony will be held in Hong Kong on Nov. 28-29, organizer CJ ENM announced Thursday.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of music channel Mnet, the award show will return to the city that has hosted MAMA Awards the most times — from 2012 to 2018. Mnet launched the K-pop awards in 1999. Known then as the Mnet Music Video Festival, MAMA has since grown to be one of the most prestigious annual music awards shows in the K-pop industry.

The upcoming ceremony will be the largest ever and will take over Kai Tak Stadium, which opened in March and can accommodate up to 50,000 in audience.

Last year, the ceremony was held in Los Angeles, a first for a K-pop award show, before heading to Osaka, Japan, drawing a total audience of about 93,000. G Dragon marked his solo comeback at the awards ceremony while Rose and Bruno Mars performed “APT.” for the first time on stage.

Last year’s biggest winner was Seventeen which nabbed seven trophies, including the grand prize and album of the year. Aespa took home six trophies, including song of the year for “Supernova.”

This year’s nominees and performers are yet to be announced.