Acting President Lee Ju-ho on Thursday called for concerted efforts by countries to restore a "cooperative and inclusive" economic environment that benefits all, amid complex crises and uncertainties threatening to undermine prosperity.

Lee made the call in a virtual message to an international forum taking place on the southern island of Jeju, underscoring the importance of seeking "new solutions" to the many challenges arising from ongoing conflicts and a shift in the international order.

"The ongoing armed conflicts in Europe and the Middle East pose serious challenges to the rules-based international order, while the climate crisis fundamentally threatens the sustainable prosperity of humanity," Lee said in the keynote speech during the opening session of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity.

Lee pointed out that the global economy now faces "structural instability," driven by rising protectionism and economic nationalism, supply chain bottlenecks, and volatile financial markets.

"We must move beyond the logic of power and strengthen the rules-based international order and global governance. We must also work to restore a cooperative and inclusive economic environment," he said.

Lee, the education minister, noted that the rapid advancement of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, is opening up new opportunities for humanity, while at the same time, posing serious challenges to social and ethical norms.

Lee underscored the need to enhance international solidarity to achieve carbon neutrality and narrow the digital divide, while strengthening cooperation on cybersecurity and establishing global norms for the ethical use of AI.

"In today's hyper-connected world, it is time for us to seek new solutions to overcome these intertwined crises," he said.

Oh Young-hoon, governor of Jeju Province, voiced hope that the forum will become a platform for solidarity to overcome conflicts and uncertainties, and move toward peace and sustainability.

"Conflicts around the globe are no longer confined to their regions. They are creating political and economic ripple effects worldwide," Oh said.

"We must seize opportunities within the crisis and take immediate action toward innovation. Without innovation, we cannot achieve security, sustainable development, overcome structural violence like poverty and discrimination, or realize lasting peace," Oh said.

"Jeju is rapidly growing into a global hub for international dialogue ... We will continue to work with the international community to tackle shared challenges and build a more sustainable future," he added. (Yonhap)