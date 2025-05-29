Jin of BTS entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 90 with his single “Don’t Say You Love Me.”

It is his third solo entry on the main singles chart, following “The Astronaut” from 2022 and “Running Wild” from last year. The former, his first solo single, ranked No. 51 while the latter, the focus track from Jin's first EP “Happy,” entered at No. 53.

“Don’t Say You Love Me” fronted his second EP, “Echo,” which claimed the No. 3 spot on Billboard 200, one spot higher than his previous album.

The recent release also claimed the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Top Songs Global chart last week, making him the fourth solo K-pop artist to do so.

Currently, Jin is preparing for his first solo fan concert tour set to begin on June 28 in Korea.