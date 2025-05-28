Firefighters respond to a blaze at a building near Sewoon Plaza in Euljiro, Seoul, Wednesday. Traffic was restricted between Euljiro 3-ga and 4-ga following the incident. (Newsis)
An old commercial building in central Seoul caught fire Wednesday, and firefighters were battling the blaze, authorities said.

The fire broke out in the old commercial building near Sewoon Plaza at 3:25 p.m., but efforts to contain it were delayed due to the densely packed neighborhood, a firefighting official said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

A man in his 70s who inhaled smoke was transported to a hospital, officials said.

Fire authorities closed a nearby road, causing traffic congestion in the area.

The fire is believed to have started in a warehouse inside the building and gradually spread.

Authorities issued a Level 2 emergency response at 4:37 p.m., mobilizing 100 vehicles, five excavators and 446 personnel to extinguish the blaze. (Yonhap)