An old commercial building in central Seoul caught fire Wednesday, and firefighters were battling the blaze, authorities said.

The fire broke out in the old commercial building near Sewoon Plaza at 3:25 p.m., but efforts to contain it were delayed due to the densely packed neighborhood, a firefighting official said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

A man in his 70s who inhaled smoke was transported to a hospital, officials said.

Fire authorities closed a nearby road, causing traffic congestion in the area.

The fire is believed to have started in a warehouse inside the building and gradually spread.

Authorities issued a Level 2 emergency response at 4:37 p.m., mobilizing 100 vehicles, five excavators and 446 personnel to extinguish the blaze. (Yonhap)