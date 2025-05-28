A live bullet was found inside the luggage of an American man during baggage inspection at Gimhae International Airport, officials said Wednesday.

The live ammunition was found in the luggage at 2:15 p.m. as the 50-something man prepared to board a flight bound to Incheon en route to the United States, according to airport police.

He told the police he was unaware that the live bullet was inside the luggage, although he acknowledged that it belongs to him.

Police allowed him to leave South Korea as he was believed to have carried it by accident. (Yonhap)