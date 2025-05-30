VW rolls out flagship SUV in Korea, targeting Hyundai-dominated segment

Volkswagen has rolled out the Atlas, its largest three-row SUV, in the South Korean market for the first time, catering to the country’s strong appetite for family vehicles. All eyes are on how the German automaker will penetrate the SUV market currently dominated by Hyundai Motor Group and recover its annual sales to 10,000 units.

First introduced in the US in 2017, the all-wheel-drive family SUV is one of Volkswagen’s four new car models launching this year, including the Golf hatchback, ID.5 electric SUV and Golf GTI. Competing with Hyundai Motor Company’s Palisade SUV, which sold over 6,000 units in the first quarter, the New Atlas boasts German precision engineering -- highlighting a comfortable and stable driving experience.

The Korea Herald was able to try out the SUV in a recent media test drive covering some 136 kilometers across Seoul and Incheon.

The most noticeable feature of the vehicle is how smoothly it navigates the road. Despite its large body size, it maintained firm handling with little vibration even on sharp turns.

The car’s appeal extends beyond its stability. Powered by Volkswagen Group’s turbocharged 2.0 TSI EA888 evo4 engine -- also found in performance models such as the Golf GT -- the Atlas delivers impressive performance. It took on hills with ease accompanied by a powerful engine sound that added a hint of sportiness. On highways, however, the noise felt louder and a little more irritating.

The Atlas also features Volkswagen’s latest advanced driver assistance system, the IQ.Drive. This reduces fatigue during long-distance driving with Travel Assist, by automatically adjusting the car’s speed, maintaining a safe distance between vehicles and keeping the vehicle within its lane. The Adaptive Cruise Control supports stop-and-go from 0 to 200 kilometers per hour, blind spot monitoring, rear traffic alert and emergency braking.

Volkswagen stressed that the New Atlas has the largest body size in its segment in the Korean market, measuring 5,095 millimeters in length, with a width of 1,990 millimeters and a height of 1,780 millimeters. It also has a class-leading trunk capacity of up to 2,735 liters. Folding the second and third-row seats also creates ample floor space, making it ideal for camping and other outdoor leisure activities.

The SUV accentuates a motorsport-inspired design package, with LED headlamps and an illuminated central logo for a bold look. The rear sports connected LED lamps, an illuminated logo and a body-colored bumper. The spacious interior is also emphasized by the driver’s seat, which includes a 10.25-inch digital cockpit and a windshield head-up display.

The New Atlas comes in a single trim and is available in six- or seven-seater configurations, priced at 68.5 million won ($49,800) and 67.7 million won, respectively.