HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun (third from right) takes a selfie with new employees of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' special ship buisness unit at the International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition -- MADEX -- 2025 in Busan on Wednesday. Chung presented the company's vision to build the best warships that back up the global maritime security during a reception ceremony with representatives from several countries. (HD Hyundai)

Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan (second from left) visits the exhibition booth of Hanwha's three affiliates -- Hanwha Ocean, Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Systems -- at MADEX 2025 on Wednesday. During a reception with global representatives, Kim highlighted the defense conglomerate's efforts to help the Korean economy, saying the company continues to embody the principles of doing business as a corporation to contribute to the state and humanity. (Hanwha Group)