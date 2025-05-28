Democratic Party of Korea calls on 3rd party candidate to resign over televised remarks aimed at Lee Jae-myung

New Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok is facing resignation calls over his mention of what he said was online sexual harassment by a rival candidate's son during Tuesday's televised presidential debate.

Halfway through the debate, Lee referred to online comments from three years back allegedly made by the son of Democratic Party of Korea candidate Lee Jae-myung. The New Reform Party candidate's description of the comments included mentions of physical assault and women's body parts.

Lee Jun-seok then asked his debate counterpart, Kwon Young-gook of the third Democratic Labor Party, if such remarks would be considered misogynistic based on his party's standards.

Kwon declined to respond on the spot, and later clarified in a statement that he did not understand what he was being asked about.

"Lee Jun-seok used a public platform like the presidential debate to deliver clearly misogynistic remarks. By quoting these remarks on air, without any filters, he is a perpetrator of misogyny himself," Kwon said.

The Democratic Labor Party soon issued a statement urging Lee to resign for "exposing the South Korean public to verbal sexual harassment."

On Wednesday, the Democratic Party of Korea held a series of press conferences calling on the New Reform Party to step down as a presidential candidate and exit the election race, accusing him of public display of misogyny.

Following the uproar over his actions during the debate, the New Reform Party candidate told reporters Wednesday he "wouldn't know how to water down the comments."

"I was merely quoting what was said (by Lee Jae-myung's son)," he said.

He then apologized for making people uncomfortable, but he felt it was important that such behavior by a member of a presidential candidate's family be put under public scrutiny.

Lee Jae-myung, without mentioning the New Reform Party candidate, said in a statement Wednesday that South Korean politics was being "bombarded with language of hatred."

"As a presidential candidate, I am ashamed. This election should be about policies and visions for this country. Instead, it has turned into hateful and divisive rhetoric," the Democratic Party of Korea candidate said.

The last time he ran for president in the 2022 race, also as the Democratic Party's candidate, Lee had apologized for his son's "imprudent behavior."