A man surnamed Ahn has been sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for attempting to break into the Chinese Embassy while dressed in a Captain America costume in mid-February.

The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday handed down the sentence on account of the attempted trespassing, destruction of public property and defamation.

The 42-year-old defendant, a supporter of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was also convicted of breaking the glass gate of the Seoul Namdaemun Police Station, swearing at a police officer and creating a fake US military ID.

“The defendant has admitted to all charges. Based on the evidence presented, the court finds all charges to be proven guilty,” the court said in its verdict Wednesday. “The defendant committed the offenses with the intent of drawing public attention in order to achieve personal and political objectives. A stern punishment is inevitable to uphold respect for public authority.”

The court also stated that it recognized that the defendant acknowledged responsibility for the criminal offenses, paid restitution of 1 million won ($730) to the victimized police officer and personally compensated for damage he caused at the police station.

Ahn was arrested and detained on Feb. 22.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office referred Ahn to a criminal trial in March.

While Ahn pleaded for leniency in sentencing by explaining that the embassy break-in attempt was intended as a performance to deliver a political message and not to cause damage or harm to individuals, prosecutors had asked for a three-year prison sentence.