Bukchon becoming must-visit Seoul shopping district, where global visitors discover Korean style rooted in tradition

Nestled between the historical grandeur of the main palace Gyeongbokgung and the winding alleys of traditional hanok, Bukchon is being transformed from a heritage enclave into one of Seoul’s most dynamic shopping destinations, particularly for international travelers.

Once known primarily for its well-preserved architecture and cultural significance, Bukchon is now a growing hub for fashion, beauty and fragrance brands. With an influx of flagship stores, limited-edition product launches and experiential spaces, the neighborhood is drawing attention from both domestic trendsetters and foreign visitors.

The transformation began with small, independent perfumers.

“Around five to six years ago, small perfume shops by independent perfumers began to pop up around Bukchon. That became a unique characteristic of the area, which then attracted an increasing number of fragrance brands. Now you can find many domestic scent-related brands here. And with Tamburins — the most popular among foreign visitors — opening a store here too, it really proves Bukchon’s growing status,” said a staff member of a local perfumery.

That growth is backed by hard data. According to the city of Seoul’s real-time statistics, monthly credit card spending in Bukchon Hanok Village rose from 1.9 billion won ($1.38 million) in January to over 2.57 billion won last month. Projections suggest spending may exceed 3 billion won by the end of this month.

Recognizing its potential, both global and local brands are establishing a presence in the neighborhood. Tamburins, a K-beauty fragrance label known for its minimalist design and immersive retail experience, opened its Bukchon flagship store in 2023.

“I’m a huge fan of Jung Hae-in, and after watching ‘Love Next Door,’ I really wanted to visit this area,” said Giselle Roberts from the UK. “It feels so authentic with all the traditional Korean architecture. Since Tamburins is one of the must-have items in Korea, visiting the store was a top priority for me.”

Luxury skin care brand Sulwhasoo also launched its House of Sulwhasoo Bukchon in a renovated hanok-yangok hybrid space.

“Bukchon is a symbolic area where the past and present coexist beautifully,” a Sulwhasoo representative said. “The concept of ‘house’ is both private and expressive of one’s tastes, which allows for a deeper connection to the brand.”

House of Sulwhasoo Bukchon offers guided tours in Korean, English and Chinese, with foreign visitors making up about 60 to 70 percent of attendees.

“I’m an exchange student from Mexico, and my Korean friend arranged this guided tour for me,” said Dominique Rodriguez from Mexico. “I really enjoyed experiencing the products while learning about the brand’s history. It felt more like being in an exhibition than a typical store.”

Fashion has followed suit. In August last year, Adidas opened the Adidas Bukchon Heritage Store — its first sneaker-focused location in Korea. The shop features hanok-inspired architecture, traditional motifs and exclusive product drops.

“The Adidas Bukchon Heritage Store is a special place where customers can experience the history and culture of South Korea, which is gaining worldwide attention, while enjoying shopping,” said Peter Kwak, general manager of Adidas Korea.

The store’s standout release, the Samba Tal, reinterprets the iconic Samba sneaker with design elements from traditional Korean mask dance. Adidas Korea reports that over half of the customers at its Bukchon Heritage Store are international visitors, highlighting the location’s growing global appeal.

Other notable openings include K-beauty store Yless, artisan fragrance atelier Granhand and lifestyle brand Nonfiction. Industry insiders say Bukchon’s unique blend of heritage and innovation gives it a distinct edge.

“Unlike areas like Seongsu-dong or Hannam-dong, Bukchon leverages the appeal of ‘Korean tradition,’ making it the perfect place for experiential space marketing,” said fashion editor Lee Han-gyu. “From hanok-inspired interiors to cultural storytelling, these brands give tourists a reason to visit and come back.”

With global brands like Le Labo preparing to enter the scene sometime this year and hundreds of weekend visitors at stores like Yless, Bukchon is fast becoming a premier destination for experiential retail.