In a sweeping celebration of sound and culture, the National Gugak Center is set to host the inaugural National Gugak Day on June 5, transforming the heart of the capital into a vibrant stage for Korea’s traditional music.

The newly established national commemoration aims to spotlight gugak’s enduring relevance — bridging the traditional and the contemporary.

The Gugak Week, a 10-day cultural festival running from June 5 to 15, will offer the public a rich array of performances, hands-on experiences, meditative programs and exhibitions.

The date, June 5, was chosen to honor the historical roots of yeomin-rak (or music shared with the people in Korean), first recorded on this day during the reign of King Sejong (1397-1450). Reflecting that spirit of accessibility and inclusion, every event throughout Gugak Week will be free to the public.

The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. on June 5 in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Plaza with the Yeominrak Grand Festival, a large-scale traditional parade and performance featuring folk troupes and citizens from across the country. That evening at 7:30 p.m., the National Gugak Center will stage "Yeonhui_Pan" — a special opening performance weaving together traditional and contemporary styles.

Simultaneously, branches of the National Gugak Center in regional cities including Namwon, North Jeolla Province; Jindo, South Jeolla province; and Busan will host their own concerts, featuring local masters and community-based ensembles.

The celebrations will continue with daily programming. At 4 p.m. each afternoon from June 6-8, the Gwanghwamun Plaza stage will feature diverse acts — from ritualistic Jindo ssitgimgut (a shamanic cleansing ceremony), to youth-led gugak performances and performances by genre-defying gugak bands.

On June 7 and 8, a highlight of the week will unfold at Gyeongbokgung's Geunjeongjeon Hall, where more than 300 performers will reenact the royal banquet ceremony "Sejongjo Hoeryeyeon," meticulously reconstructed based on the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty. The grandeur of the court ceremony promises a rare glimpse into the solemn elegance of traditional state rituals, said the NGC.

From June 10-12, National Gugak Center will host a rotating lineup of 100 celebrated gugak artists and three national gugak orchestras, offering a panoramic view of the music’s present and its future.

Beyond the stage, NGC is also inviting the public to step into the world of gugak through a series of interactive experiences, taking place from June 5-8 at Gwanghwamun Plaza.

