The Ioniq 9, Hyundai Motor's all-electric three-row sport utility vehicle, has been selected as the official vehicle for the embassy of the Netherlands in South Korea. With the designation, the Dutch delegation became the first embassy in Korea to have a battery-powered EV as its official car. In the photo, Dutch Ambassador to Korea Peter van der Vliet (center) and Hyundai Motor officials including Kim Il-bum (left), executive vice president of Hyundai Motor's global policy office, pose for a photo in front of the Ioniq 9 during the signing ceremony at the automaker's Asan plant on Tuesday. (Hyundai Motor Group)