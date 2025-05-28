After successful world tour, the octet to continue its 'Golden Hour' series

Global K-pop sensation Ateez is set to return on June 13.

The group's agency KQ Entertainment unveiled a teaser video for the group’s upcoming 12th mini album, "Golden Hour: Part. 3," through Ateez’s official YouTube channel, on Wednesday at midnight.

The teaser features a lush forest under a blue sky and a glass case containing Ateez’s logo and the new album title, "Golden Hour: Part. 3."

The case slowly begins to crack through the foggy condensation inside. The phrase “Break glass in case of thirst” accompanies the visual, heightening curiosity about what the new release will bring.

This comeback marks Ateez’s return roughly seven months after the 11th mini album "Golden Hour: Part. 2" was unveiled last November. That release saw major international success, including a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the UK Official Albums Chart, solidifying the group's global presence.

Ateez continues to expand its international influence. Last year, it made history as the first K-pop boy group to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Earlier this year, from January to February, the group embarked on the European leg of its 2024-2025 world tour, "Towards the Light: Will to Power," performing 14 shows across nine countries. In March, the group wrapped up the tour with a grand finale concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul.