The annual Heritage Week will kick off Friday, hosting programs engaging the public to raise awareness of Korean heritage.

At over 400 locations from Seoul to Jeju Island, municipalities will showcase their cultural items or practices of exclusive historic significance, according to the Korea Heritage Service, the agency that has been organizing the free event since last year.

“It’s an immersive experience open to people as young as grade schoolers,” a KHS official said.

At “Building Your Own Terrarium” program taking place in Seoul, participants will learn how to make a terrarium, a small glass enclosure for holding plants, at the hanok house and atelier of 19th-century landscape painter Yi Sang-beom.

In Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, the “Hyanggyo and Nature” program will introduce visitors to the history of state-run Confucian schools, or hyanggyo, whose establishment dates back to the Goryeo era (918–1392). The "exceptionally rich biodiversity” around hyanggyo premises will also be touched upon, according to the KHS.

“Nongak for Family” is a family-friendly program, where participants will be led to an open field to perform “nongak,” traditional farmers’ music, that served as both a rite and entertainment.

“Remembering Sunduksa” program on Jeju Island will look at how the Buddhist temple Sunduksa influenced life on the island in an immersive exhibition that will highlight heritage artifacts held at the temple.

The Heritage Week runs through June 22. Some programs require reservation at k-heritageweeks.kr.