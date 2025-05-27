Unionized bus workers in Seoul and the three southeastern cities of Busan, Ulsan and Changwon and their management began wage negotiations Tuesday, with just a day remaining until a general strike the unionized workers have warned about if talks are unsuccessful.

Bus unions in the four cities and their management counterparts entered the last-minute talks between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, according to the Korean Automobile and Transport Workers' Federation.

Both sides had reportedly failed to narrow their differences over a wage hike as of 4 p.m., heightening concerns over a potential walkout affecting bus schedules beginning with the first buses Wednesday.

Without a last-minute agreement during their final talks, the strike will affect 61 of the capital's 64 intracity bus companies that run about 7,000 buses on 389 routes, causing severe inconvenience to citizens as well as commuters.

Last year, the unionized workers in Seoul went on strike for the first time in 12 years since 2012 after wage negotiations broke down.

Unionized bus workers have demanded an 8.2 percent hike in their base pay. But the management has insisted that the labor's proposal will have the effect of raising wages by 25 percent, if regular bonuses are included in the ordinary wage in accordance with the Supreme Court's recent ruling.

The Seoul city government said it will increase subway service by 173 times per day during commuting hours and operate free shuttle buses between major locations and subway stations to help reduce the inconvenience of citizens.

In Changwon, where buses are the sole means of public transportation, the city government plans to mobilize around 180 buses and 330 taxis in the event of a strike.

The city of Ulsan also plans to take measures, such as expanding taxi operations and public parking spaces, according to the municipality. (Yonhap)