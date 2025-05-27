Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also heads SK Group, met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday in Tokyo, calling for close economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting came as Seoul and Tokyo mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations, according to the KCCI. Chey was joined by Park Il-joon, executive vice chairman of KCCI and Lee Hyung-hee, vice chairman of Seoul Chamber of Commerce and Industry and president of SK Supex Council.

“At a time when both Korea and Japan are facing difficulties due to the spread of global protectionism, including reciprocal tariffs from the US, there is a need for the two countries to deepen bilateral economic cooperation,” Chey was quoted as saying to Ishiba, requesting the Japanese government's support and attention for corporate activities for both countries.

Chey also asked for Ishiba’s interest in the upcoming APEC CEO Summit to be held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, in October, hosted by KCCI. He also requested participation from leading Japanese companies.

Following the meeting with Ishiba, Chey visited the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he met with Chairman Ken Kobayashi. The visit was Chey's first to the JCCI in three years, with discussions centering on the upcoming bilateral chamber meeting and ways to enhance collaboration between the two organizations.

The 14th chairs’ meeting of the KCCI and JCCI is expected to take place in South Korea later this year.

Chey is also expected to attend the 30th Nikkei Forum on the Future of Asia from Thursday to Friday. Last year, he participated as a speaker and stressed the importance of Korea-Japan cooperation.