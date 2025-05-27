PepsiCo launches worldwide official partnership with Formula 1, bringing Sting Energy®, Gatorade®, and Doritos® to the World's Fastest Growing Sport

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 27, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo announces a groundbreaking worldwide partnership with Formula 1®, beginning in 2025 as part of a multi-year commitment. This partnership unites the world's fastest growing sport with three of PepsiCo's powerhouse brands: Sting Energy, Gatorade, and Doritos. Each brand will be brought to life with the partnership as the deal connects the high-energy excitement of Formula 1 with PepsiCo's passion for creating unforgettable fan experiences around the world. With Formula 1's cumulative global audience of 1.6 billion viewers and an active fan base of 826 million, this partnership establishes a powerful platform for PepsiCo to engage with consumers across the 21 countries on the racing calendar, and more than 200 territories through broadcast.

As an Official Partner of Formula 1, PepsiCo has secured comprehensive rights, including: TV-visible trackside advertising; Fan Zone activation opportunities at 21 races; tickets and hospitality experiences; exclusive marketing rights for featured brands; and exclusive track pouring and product supply rights, across global race venues. The deal also includes an official partnership with F1 Sprint, which has proven to be hugely popular among fans with TV viewership on Sprint weekends on average 10% greater than a non-Sprint weekend. As part of its long-standing commitment to empowering women in sport, PepsiCo will also extend its involvement to F1 Academy, with more details to be shared in the coming weeks.

PepsiCo will be creating memorable fan engagement programs that include meaningful food and drink experiences beyond just the race venues through exciting on-pack promotions, digital experiences, and unique content that will bring Formula 1 to an even wider audience. This partnership includes opportunities, such as immersive brand experiences in Formula 1 Fan Zones, and rights for limited edition, co-branded products.

Sting Energy: Official Energy Drink of Formula 1

Sting Energy is set to electrify F1 fans around the globe with a surge of energy to the partnership. Its distinctive proposition lies in delivering the taste and refreshment of a soft drink, combined with the functional boost of an energy drink, all at an accessible price point. This winning combination has strongly resonated with consumers who live to make the most of every moment.

As PepsiCo's flagship energy brand, and one of the fastest-growing energy drinks globally, Sting Energy has experienced explosive growth over the past five years. It now ranks #1 or #2 in market share across key markets, where it has been launched, including India, Pakistan, Egypt, Morocco, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. With Sting currently available in 34 markets, this partnership presents a significant opportunity for the continued global expansion of Sting and Formula 1.

In a sport like Formula 1, where fans obsess over every detail, Sting Energy is tapping into the most iconic element of the experience — the sound. Teaming up with world-renowned DJ Armin van Buuren, Sting Energy playfully unveiled its unexpected connection to Formula 1 through a fun fan discovery – the distinct sound of "Stinggg" has always existed within the roar of an F1 engine. What began as a playful studio experiment quickly ignited global buzz, sparking a wave of excitement among racing, music, and sports fans alike. The unexpected sonic crossover drove a viral conversation and set the stage for Sting's bold, immersive fan experiences — powered by the disruptive energy of sound.

Gatorade: Official Sports Drink of Formula 1

Gatorade will serve as the Official Sports Drink of Formula 1, as well as an Official Partner of F1 Sprint. A format defined by pure racing action, Gatorade provides the perfect partner between the F1 Sprint series and a brand that is widely associated with high performance and athletic success.

This sponsorship includes at-event hydration, on site branding, such as track signage, broadcast graphics and interview backdrops throughout Sprint weekends. Gatorade's Sprint sponsorship will begin later this year, giving fans an early taste of this partnership.

Doritos: Official Savory Snack Partner for F1

As the Official Savory Snack Partner of Formula 1, Doritos – the boldest snack – joins forces with the boldest sport. This partnership will bring the unmistakable flavor of Doritos to F1 fans around the world, delivering exciting culinary experiences through Doritos Loaded at race locations and beyond. With global activation rights, Doritos is set to turn up the flavor on and off the track.

"This landmark partnership with Formula 1 represents a perfect fusion of two global powerhouses that share a passion for creating extraordinary fan experiences," said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages, PepsiCo. "Formula 1's unmatched global platform and tremendous growth trajectory align perfectly with our ambitions to accelerate our brands – particularly Sting Energy – on the world stage. Together, we'll deliver bold, innovative experiences that connect with drivers and fans at race venues and well beyond, while also supporting Formula 1's continued expansion to new audiences worldwide in markets where PepsiCo and Sting have a strong presence."

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said:

"Today is a moment to celebrate the partnership between two iconic and historic global brands — a sparkling union that will bring together tradition and innovation, generating excitement, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences for our fans and customers around the world.

"PepsiCo will tap into the unique potential of Formula 1 as a global platform to connect with new audiences, and we will benefit from their energy, their extraordinary products, and their loyal community.

"With a long-standing history of creativity and an ability to celebrate the fun and special moments in life, PepsiCo is the ideal partner with whom to share unique moments along our journey."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.