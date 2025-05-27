Rookie boy band captures cheeky vibe of teens

JYP Entertainment's youngest pop group, KickFlip is returning with another album full of rebellious charm.

"Kick Out, Flip Now!" marks the group’s second release, arriving just four months after debut album "Flip it, Kick it!" Following the strong performance of the debut — surpassing 300,000 sold in preorders — the latest album has already exceeded 350,000 sold in preorders, showing the group's steady rise in popularity.

“We wanted this album to be like a stamp that solidifies KickFlip’s identity,” said Donghwa. “That’s why we got even more involved in the production, trying to infuse it with our own unique color.”

Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Minje and Donghyeon actively participated in the album’s production, helping shape the group’s distinctive sound.

The youngest in the group, Donghyeon, took part in composing lead track "Freeze," an energetic song that evokes 1990s nostalgia with a twist of glitch and hyperpop synth sounds. The track is highlighted by the weighty rap verses from Minje and Kyehoon, as well as a catchy hook in the latter half that invites listeners to sing along. Kyehoon, Donghwa and Minje wrote the cheeky lyrics, capturing the spirit of youth longing for freedom.

“As we were working on the song, I kept thinking, ‘This fits our group so well.’ So when it was chosen as the lead track, I was incredibly honored. Collaborating with the older members was a lot of fun, too,” Donghyeon said.

Amaru, who had been composing music even before the group's debut, contributed to both the composition and arrangement of the fifth track, "Complicated!!" He also wrote the lyrics, showing potential as a self-producing artist.

“I’ve been writing songs since before my debut, and at one point, I wrote over 100 songs in a single year. 'Complicated!!' is one of those songs, and I feel especially attached to it. I’m thrilled to perform it with the group,” Amaru shared.

Actively participating in production, the bandmates have been deeply reflecting on the image they want for the group.

Leader Kyehoon explained, “In our daily lives, we’re just cheerful and lively like any ordinary boys. That’s the vibe we wanted to capture — an authentic image of teenagers. I think that really came through in the songs we produced this time. We hope fans will look forward to the narrative KickFlip continues to build.”

KickFlip’s momentum is expected to grow even stronger with several performances lined up at major international festivals this summer. The rookie septet is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago on Aug. 2 and Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 on Aug. 23 and 24.

“At these festivals, we want to showcase KickFlip’s own take on summer and refreshing vibes, something like an explosion of mint-colored energy,” said Donghwa. “We’d love to earn a reputation as one of the most powerful K-pop performances.”